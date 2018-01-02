Home > News > Local >

NYSC stops posting corps members to warring Delta communities

The decision was based on a boundary dispute between two communities in the state which has led to many casualties.

  • Published:
NYSC Corps members on parade ground

(Guardian)
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced its decision to stop posting corps members to the crisis-ridden Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of Delta State.

This was disclosed by the state's NYSC co-ordinator, Benjamin Ayodele, who said the corps' Board of Governing Council reached the decision after receiving damaging security reports about the communities which have been deemed unsafe for corps members to serve.

The decision was due to the boundary dispute between Aladja community in Udu LGA and Ogbe-Ijoh community in Warri South-West LGA which has led to killing of several people and the destruction of properties valued at millions of naira.

Ayodele said, "I appeal to the host communities in the Warri South-West and Udu Local Government Areas to give peace a chance so that the younger ones in schools in the areas who can continue to enjoy the services of corps members deployed to Delta State."

He also revealed that despite the ban, the NYSC still posted 10 married female corps members to some communities in Udu LGA after they made the request which was granted in line with its extant policy.

Samson Toromade

