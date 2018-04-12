NYSC sanctions 8 corps members in Kwara with service extension

Home > News > Local >

NYSC State Coordinator,  Mr Amafuele Remigius, made this known on Thursday in Ilorin during the Passing Out parade (POP) of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 of the scheme at the Metropolitan Square.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Kwara, has sanctioned eight corps members serving in the state for various offences they committed during the service year.

He said a total of 1, 790 corps members passed out after a year national service to the nation, adding that eight corps members would serve an extension for various offences.

The coordinator said three corps members received the prestigious ‘NYSC State Honors Award.’

“On a sad note, we lost one of the outgoing corps members while on national service,” the coordinator said.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, speaking at the passing out parade, enjoined the outgoing corps members to make use of the skill they had acquired during the service year.

The governor, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, commended the corps members for the successful completion of the compulsory national service.

Ahmed advised the corps members to look inward and bring to use all the various skills they were taught with the aim of becoming employers of labour, rather than seeking white collar jobs that were not available.

He wished them success in their future endeavours and extended the appreciation of the host communities where they did their primary assignments.

The governor’s representative later presented awards to the three corps members nominated for NYSC State Award.

