Nyesom Wike :  Governor’s Forum approval of $1bn insurgency fund is illegal – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday described the approval of $1 billion from Excess Crude account by Nigeria Governors’ Forum illegal.

Gov. Nyesom Wike

The Governor who spoke with the State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja also proposed that same amount be withdrawn to tackle environmental challenges in the Niger Delta.

According to Vanguard, the Governor gave reasons for showing up at the state House as being to update the president on security developments in Rivers. In response to the approval given by the Nigeria Governors' forum (NGF) for the withdrawal of $1billion from the ECA for the fight against insurgency, he said while he had given his supports to the fight against insurgency, the approval by the Governor’s Forum is illegal.

According to him, “For me it is illegal, however, we are talking about fighting insurgence and no right thinking individual will say that he will not support the government to fight insurgency.

But on the other hand, I believe that we have been talking about the environmental issues in the Niger Delta particularly in Ogoni land, I believe that we can also take the same money from the excess crude account to fund the problem in Ogoni land and other Niger Delta areas.

That is my position.” He further said he has a good relationship with the president and that the discussion was based on security matters. He said, “I’m happy with the discussion and I believe that something has to be done about (security) it. Nothing political just security issue that affects the state and things that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

We talked on security challenges and he received me very well. We don’t have any bad relationship, I came here when he asked me to come.” In a fit to give response on the allegation that he manipulated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress to install his candidate as chairman of the party, the Governor deny the allegations stating that it was impossible for an individual to install a party chairman in the country.

He was optimistic about PDP winning the polls, he said PDP, will continue to win elections in the state.

There is no amount of blackmail; there is no amount of intimidation that will stop us from winning the state.

Article by Afeez Adenowo.

