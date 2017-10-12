Home > News > Local >

Nyame justifies approval of N450M for stationery in 2 months

Nyame Ex-Governor justifies approval of N450m for stationery in 2 months

The ex-governor confirmed that he approved a memo on 30/12/2004 requesting for N250 million for the purchase of stationery and the money was released on 04/01/2005.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex-Governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame. play

Ex-Governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame.

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame has justified his approval of a total sum of N450 million for purchase of stationery in less than two months while in office.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Nyame made this known on Thursday, October 12, 2017 during a cross-examination in an FCT High Court in Gudu.

Nyame made it known that there is nothing abnormal in his approval of a total sum for purchase of stationery in less than two months while adding that he approved an additional N20 million barely eight months after the approval of N450million.

The former governor confirmed that he approved a memo on 30/12/2004 requesting for N250 million for the purchase of stationery and the money was released on 04/01/2005.

He further made it known that barely a month after the release of the N250million, he also approved another memo requesting for N200million for the purchase of additional stationery and that the cheque was cashed on 14/02/2005 by one Abdulkadir N. Umar, a staff at the state’s ministry of finance.

Nyame said, “It is not true. I did not instruct anybody from ministry of finance to transfer funds to the account of Salman Global.

“It is normal because I give approval to memos based on requirements and needs of the ministry requesting.

"I would be surprise to hear that the Chief Store Officer said he did not see any stationery bought with the N250million, but I did not know anything about the query except now in court," he said.

He further denied the allegation that he ordered that the Chief Store Officer of the state should be queried when the officer questioned the whereabouts of the funds for the stationery.

ALSO READ: Witness says Nyame spent money outside budgetary provisions

The EFCC is prosecuting Nyame for allegedly misappropriating Taraba State's funds to the tune of N1.64 billion during his tenure as the governor from 1999 to 2007.

The trial judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, upon the defence closing its case, adjourned the matter to December 5, 2017 for adoption of final written addresses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 Buhari Here is how the President says recovered stolen funds are being...bullet
3 Diezani Alison-Madueke Court orders forfeiture of ex-minister's 56...bullet

Related Articles

N1.64bn Fraud Ex-governor Nyame denies involvement in state transactions
Jolly Nyame Ill-health stalls ex-governor’s trial
Lalong Plateau governor swears-in 17 LG management committee chairmen
Nyame Witness says ex-Gov spent money outside budgetary provisions
In Plateau Amb. Jang cautions Berom people against divisive tendencies
Corruption FG's special prosecutors to file charges against 31 ex-governors
Atiku Abubakar IDPs return key to ‘complete peace’ in North East — Ex VP says
Nyame Witness says ex-Gov’s friend got N470m for stationeries fund
Nyame EFCC produces more exhibits in case against ex-Gov
Nyame Court adjourns ex-Gov's N1.64bn fraud trial

Local

Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo orders troops to keep the peace in Taraba after ethnic clashes between the Mambilla and Fulani groups have turned deadly
Osinbajo I signed NNPC financing arrangements not contract as acting President - VP
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Speaker says National Assembly has stabilised democracy
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa
In Delta Government budgets N500m on schools’ furniture in 2018
Seriake Dickson
In Bayelsa LG, health workers call off 3-month old strike