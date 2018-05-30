Home > News > Local >

NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness

Prince Williams Akporeha NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness

Akporeha stressed the need for politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship so that the efforts of the labour unions, including NUPENG, who fought for democracy would not be in vain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness play

NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness

(AIT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has urged politicians to eschew politics of bitterness to guarantee unity in the country.

The union made the appeal in a statement signed by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, on Tuesday in Lagos to mark Democracy Day.

Akporeha stressed the need for politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship so that the efforts of the labour unions, including NUPENG, who fought for democracy would not be in vain.

He also urged the government to show concern over the rising cost of food items and ensure food security in the country.

”We urge the government to remain resolute in entrenching enduring democratic values and legacies.

”Our government must equally put on its priority list mass employment opportunities for youths in a bid to strengthen the democratic structures.”

According to him, such measures will help reduce poverty and other deviant behaviours among vulnerable people in the society.

The NUPENG president also underscored the need for strong commitment toward securing lives and properties of the people and addressing social infrastructure deficit.

He said that addressing nagging issues in health care, education and power as well as upholding the rule of law and the principles of separation of powers would deepen Nigeria’s democracy. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
2 Democracy Day 2018 Here's full text of President Buhari's addressbullet
3 Democracy Day 2018 3 times Nigeria's democracy has been dragged in...bullet

Related Articles

Trade Union Here's why organisation is important to Nigerian workers
Apapa Gridlock Military, LASG, give truck drivers 48 hours to vacate bridge
Joe Okei-Odumakin Woman rights activist calls for more gender laws to protect women
Ngige Minister promises to deliver new minimum wage in 2018
Fayose I like Osinbajo but his recent stand on NNPC and fuel subsidy is strange - Governor
NUPENG Union confirms massive loading of petrol at depots
Fayose Governor orders sale of petrol at N145 per litre in government house
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians

Local

Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Nyesom Wike Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Tinubu invites Falana, Ajibade to APC
Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC
Rape investigation leads to discovery of illegal gun factory in Benue
In Benue Rape investigation leads to discovery of illegal gun factory
Vote any candidate of your choice in 2019 - Buhari tells Nigerians
Buhari 'Get your PVC and vote any candidate you want,' President tells Nigerians