NSCDC boss pledges commitment to security of lives, infrastructure

Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has pledged the commitment of his officers to the security of lives and the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Muhammadu, who was represented by Deputy Commandant-General, Mr Nathaniel Ubong, stated this on Wednesday in Ibadan at the inauguration of the NSCDC office complex  in the  Oyo State Command.

He  urged the command to continue to provide adequate security in the state, adding that  officers would continue to justify tax payer’s money  by ensuring that citizens  were “ able to sleep with both eyes closed.’’

Muhammadu said that various strategies had  been put in place to monitor and curtail pipeline vandalism as well as provide 24 hours surveillance of   oil pipelines  linking states.

He, however,  urged the Federal Government to provide more manpower  for  the corps to enable it  discharge its constitutional mandate more effectively.

In his remarks,  the Zone F  Commandant of the corps,  Waheed Popoola, said  the inauguration of the office would  spur officers to do more in the discharge of their duties.

Popoola urged the officers not to relent in their efforts, saying ensuring  security of  lives and property was paramount  in order to drive development.

Earlier, the Oyo State NSCDC Commandant, John Adewoye, had said that the inauguration of the office complex would  boost service delivery to the people.

Adewoye said the complex could now boast of a state of the art sentry in addition to more than  150 offices for the use of all cadres.

He commended the NSCDC Commandant-General and the Oyo State Government for the support given to the corps.

Inaugurating the complex, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, said security was one of the priorities of his administration, adding that no meaningful development could  take place in the face of insecurity.

Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Moses Adeyemo, said the NSCDC and other security agencies in the state had  been partnering to promote the current peace in the state. 

