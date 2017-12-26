Home > News > Local >

NSCDC moves to curb hoarding of fuel in Enugu

Fuel Scarcity NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations

The Corps Commandant in Enugu state, Mr Steve Amoga, made this disclosure to newsmen on Tuesday.

  • Published:
NSCDC moves to curb hoarding of fuel in Enugu play

NSCDC

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed its personnel to filling stations in Enugu State to maintain law and order, as motorists and motorcyclists struggle to buy petrol.

The Corps Commandant in the state, Mr Steve Amoga, made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Amoga said the corps personnel were deployed to NNPC Mega Filling Stations and major marketers’ filling stations that sell fuel at the pump price of N145 but had to contend with long queues.

“What we have decided to do is to ensure deployment of our personnel to filling stations with long queues in order to ensure that the lines keep flowing.

“Troublemakers are checked from distorting the queues and causing hardship for law-abiding citizens, who have decided to follow the queues diligently,” he said.

Amoga said that the operation’s mandate only covered orderliness in the filling stations.

The commandant assured the residents of the state, that the deployment would ease the current long queues in the filling stations and make life better for them.

“I believe that the long queues in these filling stations will be a thing of the past, as the current orderly flow engineered by the NSCDC will ensure that motorists get petrol on time.

“The deployment will eliminate all forms of disagreement and quarrels on queues that made most motorists spent nights at the filling stations,” he said.

ALSO READ: Buhari sympathises with Nigerians, says it'll be resolved soon

The NSCDC chief, however, advised residents to be mindful of the activities of the security personnel deployed to their areas and report any suspicious object, movement and persons to NSCDC personnel this yuletide.

“When you see any face or group of people unknown to you, lurking around your vehicle, building and premises, please do report to the NSCDC, so that our intelligence officers can come around."

NAN reports that the NSCDC deployed 2,000 personnel in Enugu State to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents at yuletide.

The NSCDC officers and men in uniform and plain-clothes, who are on 24-hour operation, are expected to man strategic locations to protect the citizenry as well as public infrastructure.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet
3 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet

Related Articles

Fetish Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with stinking baby corpse
Fuel Scarcity DAPPMA blames NNPC for crisis, dismisses hoarding allegations
Fuel Scarcity NNPC GMD pioneers sting operation to illegal petrol reservoirs in Abuja
Mr 2Kay Singer and his crew seen arguing at a filling station
Traffic Laws This video of Frank Donga will discourage you from running the red light this Christmas
Defending the Nation A proud Nigerian soldier at war is wishing you a merry Christmas
Emmanuel Iheanacho NNPC’s monopoly of petrol supply causes scarcity

Local

President Buhari’s age controversy is a national disgrace - PDP
Buhari PDP reacts to President’s age controversy
GTB is using EFCC to attack Innocent Chukwuma – Spokesman
Innoson GTB is using EFCC to attack Innocent Chukwuma – Spokesman
Buhari felicitates with House Speaker, Dogara at 50
Dogara Buhari felicitates with House Speaker at 50
Lai Mohammed explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency
Lai Mohammed Minister explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency