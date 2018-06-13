Pulse.ng logo
NSCDC deploys 1,225 personnel for security in Niger

“We have taken sensitive security measures that will enable residents observe the festivities in a peaceful atmosphere without hindrance,”

(Daily Trust)
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Niger has deployed 1,225 personnel to provide security in public places during the 2018 Eid-El-Fitr festivities.

The state’s Corps Commandant, Mr. Philip Ayuba, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday, that sufficient personnel would be deployed to places of worship and recreation centres to ensure adequate security.

“We have taken sensitive security measures that will enable residents observe the festivities in a peaceful atmosphere without hindrance,” he said.

He also said that the NSCDC had mapped out elaborate security measures in the 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“We have since deployed undercover officers in all motor parks and some strategic places within and outside the metropolis for buildup of security situations,’’ he said.

Ayuda said that a special squad to deal decisively with crime during the celebrations has been set up, adding that any person or group found trying to perpetrate crime or cause problem during and after the festivities would be arrested and prosecuted.

He called on parents to monitor the conduct and behaviour of their children, saying anyone found wanting would be dealt with decisively.

He said that the corps would continue to synergies with sister security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence during and after the festivities.

