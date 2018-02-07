Home > News > Local >

NSCDC decorates 47 newly promoted senior officers

Abdullahi Gana NSCDC decorates 47 newly promoted senior officers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 47 officers were among the 3,983 personnel of the corps recently promoted.

Mr Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday decorated 47 newly promoted officers of the corps with their new ranks.

Speaking at the event, Gana charged them to see their elevation as a challenge and confidence that they should not betray.

The commandant general also urged them to work harder in actualising the purpose for which the corps was set up.

“Officers must wake up as much is expected of us. We have challenges and are multi-dimensional so you must see your promotion as a challenge.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, Gana said that their elevation was based on merit and advised those who did not make it to work harder as another chance awaited them.

