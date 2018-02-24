Home > News > Local >

NSCDC arrests self-confessed Boko Haram suspect in Edo

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) confirmed the arrest of of a self-confessed Boko Haram suspect.

According to the Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Makinde Ayinla, the suspect who gave his name as Sani was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

Our men deployed to guard the premises of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA),  arrested suspect after he was spotted twice loitering between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“Nobody knew how he gained entry into the premises,” he said.

He said that during interrogation, Sani claimed to be a member of the boko haram group.

Ayinla also said that Sani confessed to being in a group that speacilises in robbery, kidnapping, murder and selling of human parts.

The commandant said that Sani confessed that his group operate with sophisticated weapons.

Ayinla said that when asked if Sani can lead men of the corps to his group’s hideout, he said the suspect said: “ only God can lead any person there”.

The commandant said the suspect had been handed over to the State Command of the Directorate of State Services (DSS). 

