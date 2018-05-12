Home > News > Local >

NSCDC arrests retired police insp., 18 others

The corps’ Spokesman in the state, SC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC) said it has arrested 19 persons, including a retired police inspector for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old.

Shehu said the said the suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 4 p.m., in Kiyawa village, in Kiyawa local government area of the state.

He explained that the arrest followed a complaint received by men of the command from the victim’s brother-in-law.

“A complaint wss lodged by the brother in-law of a 13-year-old girl at our Divisional office in Kiyawa LGA, on Thursday at about 4 p.m., that his sister in-law, who is an orphan and living with her mother, was being molested.

“Our officers immediately swung into action and started investigating the matter, and in the process were able to arrest 19 people aged between 25 and 60, including a retired police inspector,” he said.

“The young girl, who is a street hawker, told us that some of the men took advantage of her while selling porridge popularly known as “Kunu”, by giving her extra money and others by making unfulfilled promises,” he said.

The spokesman added that three of the suspects have confessed to have committed the crime while the rest denied it.

According to him, three of the suspects, who confessed to committing the the offence, have already been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Dutse and were remanded in prison.

He added that rest are still being investigated while they girl was taken to the hospital for medical tests and care. 

