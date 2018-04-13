Home > News > Local >

NSCDC arrests 8 Boko Haram kingpins, prosecutes over 100 vandals

NSCDC Agency arrests 8 suspected Boko Haram kingpins, prosecutes over 100 vandals

A statement signed by NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said the Corps had also arrested over 100 suspected vandals

  • Published:
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. play

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested 8 Boko Haram kingpins who fled Borno.

A statement signed by NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said the Corps had also arrested over 100 suspected vandals of critical infrastructure within the same period.

Okeh said the vandals were being prosecuted. He said the successes were achieved from January to date.

Okeh said the Commandant-General of the corps,  Abdullahi Gana, disclosed this when he received participants of course 40/2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, at the corps’ headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation was led by AVM Humphrey Okpala.

Gana explained that the successes recorded by the NSCDC were as a result of the collaborative efforts of the Civilian Joint Task Force which he said had proved to be one of the useful tools for community policing.

He said the corps was not in rivalry with sister agencies.

“Rather, the Corps cherishes and always works in synergy with other agencies in combating crimes in the country.

“This synergy has worked out positively in the North-East where the corps’ personnel arrested Boko Haram members and handed them over to the Army.

“In states like Taraba, Plateau and Jigawa, armed robbers and rapists were arrested recently, and were handed over to the Police,” he said.

AVM Okpala told the NSCDC boss that the visit was to find out the corps’ position on the ongoing research directed by President Buhari on the need to strengthen the nation’s internal security framework and community policing.

“The institute was mandated to carry out the research in order to come up with strategy to tackle burning issues through interaction with stakeholders with a view to reporting back to the President accordingly,” he said.

Okpala congratulated the Corps for its new edifice and achievements recorded.

He also thanked the commandant-general for enlightening the delegate on the corps’ operations and achievements. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Buhari Why President declared second term ambition before London tripbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

Fraud EFCC arrests man with $400, 000 worth of fake currency
Niger Delta How FG continues to fight militants over control of oil
In Lagos 6 suspected pipeline vandals arrested
Obiano Governor donates 35 patrol trucks to Army, Navy, Police
Money Ritual Deadly shrine uncovered in Kwara
In Enugu Police investigate alleged killing of commuter as residents protest
2018 UTME JAMB Registrar blasts parents who encourage exam malpractice
UTME 2018 Candidates laud JAMB as some fidget over use of computers
Muhammadu Buhari Senate urges President to rescind decision on Peace Corps Bill
Dapchi Girls Presidential committee visits Yobe

Local

Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013
UNICEF Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013
A Congolese health worker prepares to vaccinate a resident against yellow fever outside a church in Gombe district of the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Ross
Yellow Fever FG solicits WHO’s support on establishment of regional laboratory
In Haiti, the story's similar. Underfunded hospitals are forced to care for huge populations of people — especially after natural disasters like hurricanes.
Cholera Borno Government confirms 3 dead from fresh disease outbreak
PSP will now partner Visionscape to clear refuse in Lagos
In Lagos Government pays N9.3bn as pension in 1 yr.