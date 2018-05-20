Home > News > Local >

NSCDC arrests 30 suspects in Bayelsa

In Bayelsa NSCDC arrests 30 suspects

Mr Godwin Nwachukwu, Bayelsa Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said on Sunday that the command arrested 30 suspects of various offences between January and April.

Nwachukwu told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that the suspects were arrested for pipeline vandalism, oil theft and diversion of refined products.

The commandant said that investigations into the alleged offences were at various stages and that the suspects would be prosecuted afterwards.

He said that the command had also clamped down on the distribution chain of illegally refined petroleum products leading to the seizure of six trucks laden with the products.

Nwachukwu said the command had however ensured reduction of pipeline vandalism and sabotage on oil infrastructure in its area of operation.

He said that the command had increased its surveillance activities on the pipeline network in the state.

According to him, some oil firms operating in the state had confirmed the reduction of the incidents at their oil fields.

We have had oil companies confirm that our operation had stabilised their activities, leading to uninterrupted oil production.

“Agip at a time suspended operations in Bayelsa due to high levels of oil theft. But only last week, the management of the company commended the improvement in security.

“We are however not leaving anything to chance. Our strategy is to keep our operatives actively engaged in constant patrols to deter vandals.

“There is also cordial relationship with sister security services; we often collaborate with each other in fighting crime,’’ he said.

Nwachukwu appealed to community leaders in the oil bearing areas of Bayelsa to support the efforts of the NSCDC in fighting crimes.

The commandant noted that the activities of oil thieves had adversely affected the environment and economy of the state. 

