Home > News > Local >

NSCDC :  Agency deploys 2,000 personnel in Enugu ahead of Christmas

NSCDC Agency deploys 2,000 personnel in Enugu ahead of Christmas

He said that the command had also deployed 10 vehicles for 24-hour operations by the officers and men in uniform and plain-cloth.

  • Published:
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. play

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The on Thursday deployed more than 2,000 personnel in Enugu State to ensure safety of lives and property of residents during the yuletide season.

The Corps Commandant in the state, Mr Steve Amoga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He said that the command had also deployed 10 vehicles for 24-hour operations by the officers and men in uniform and plain-cloth.

The NSCDC boss said that the command had deployed its rapid response squad in strategic locations in the state to protect sites with critical public infrastructure.

“They are also deployed to places where large number of people gather such as worship centres, markets and shopping malls in Enugu,’’ he said.

According to Amoga, the massive deployment is to ensure that the residents of the state have a well-secured environment during and after the festive period.

“We are also ensuring that we take pro-active steps to have our plain-cloths and uniform officers and men to nip any act of criminality and terrorism in the bud,’’ he said.

He explained that every operative had been placed on red alert in order to ensure quick response to any incident in the state, saying that the special operation would last up to the third week of January, 2018.

The NSCDC boss, however, advised residents to be mindful of the activities of the security personnel and report any suspicious object, movement and persons.

“When you see any face or group of people that unknown to you lurking around your building and premises, please do report to the NSCDC so that our intelligence officers can come around.

“Also, if someone comes around you where it is clear that there is enough space for him to pass but he or she decided to squeeze his or her body on you.
“You must check properly your pockets and belongings to ensure that you have not been robbed.

“And once you notice any theft raise alarm and call the nearest NSCDC official around especially if you are in a market or shopping mall,’’ he added. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

Ikeja Electric Foundation accuses company officials of misconduct, violation of human rights
Fuel Scarcity NSCDC seals 2 filling stations in Niger
NSCDC Agency sets up task force on fuel scarcity in Niger
NSCDC Agency arrests 5 suspected rapists in Adamawa
NAF Air Force seeks closer co-operation among security agencies
In Delta NSCDC arrests 5 persons with 2 truckloads of suspected stolen diesel
In Osun Authorities arrest 7 for illegal gold mining
In Borno NSCDC uncovers prostitution ring among students

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption