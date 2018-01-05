NSCDC :  Agency arrests 57 in Edo

news

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo says it arrested no fewer than 57 suspects for various crimes in 2017.

The State Commandant of the corps Mr Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Ayinla said that the suspects were arrested in connection with armed robbery, drug trafficking, rape as well as acts of vandalism against electricity cables and water pipelines.

The commandant disclosed that the command also secured five convictions after successfully prosecuting some of the cases, while 23 cases involving 47 suspects were still pending in law courts.

Ayinla said that the command also recovered about N4.1 million from the 52 cases of fraud it handled during the period.

He said that the anti-vandal unit of the command also destroyed 28 illegal refineries with more than 500,000 litres of illegally refined and adulterated petroleum products seized.

Ayinla said that the command in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources sealed three fuel stations in Benin for selling petrol above the N145 official pump price in December.