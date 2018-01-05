Home > News > Local >

NSCDC :  Agency arrests 57 in Edo

NSCDC Agency arrests 57 in Edo

Ayinla said that the command also recovered about N4.1 million from the 52 cases of fraud it handled during the period.

  • Published:
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. play

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo  says it arrested no fewer than 57 suspects for various crimes in 2017.

The State Commandant of the corps Mr Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Ayinla said that the suspects were arrested in connection with  armed robbery, drug trafficking, rape as well as  acts of vandalism against  electricity cables and water pipelines.

The commandant disclosed that the command also secured five convictions after successfully prosecuting some of the cases, while 23 cases involving 47 suspects were still pending in law courts.

Ayinla said that the command also recovered about N4.1 million from the 52 cases of fraud it handled during the period.

He said that the anti-vandal unit of the command also destroyed 28 illegal refineries with more than 500,000 litres of illegally refined and adulterated petroleum products seized.

Ayinla said that the command in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources   sealed three fuel stations in Benin for selling petrol above the N145 official pump price in December.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity Marketers agree to sell petrol at 145 per litre, beg for...bullet
2 National Blackout Here’s why you had to use the candle last nightbullet
3 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet

Related Articles

Fuel Crisis Nigerians won’t go into the New Year with petrol scarcity – NNPC
Fuel Scarcity Niger gets only a truck in 2 days
In Enugu NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity DPR shuts 6 filling stations in Ogun, arrests 4 persons
In Niger NSCDC seals 2 filling stations for selling fuel above pump price
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Agency hits N1trn highest revenue collection
NSCDC Agency deploys 2,000 personnel in Enugu ahead of Christmas
Ikeja Electric Foundation accuses company officials of misconduct, violation of human rights
Fuel Scarcity NSCDC seals 2 filling stations in Niger

Local

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai
Tukur Buratai Group commends COAS over Army/Innoson partnership
The Working Dead: FG begins replacement of dead appointees
The Working Dead FG begins replacement of dead appointees
IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray
Ibrahim Idris IGP says Nigeria is "well secure", urges Nigerians to pray
Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu
Okezie Ikpeazu Governor gives condition for re-election in 2019