NPS decorates 26 newly-promoted officers

Ja’afaru Ahmed NPS decorates 26 newly-promoted officers

Ahmed said at the decoration ceremony in Abuja that the officers were among the  3,402 personnel that were promoted to their next ranks.

The Controller-General of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, has decorated 26 newly-promoted senior officers of the service with their new ranks.

Ahmed said at the decoration ceremony in Abuja that the officers were among the  3,402 personnel that were promoted to their next ranks.

He said with the elevation, the yoke of stagnation of personnel in the service had been broken and urged the beneficiaries to live up to the expectation of their new status.

The Nigerian Prison Service has tried to tackle the issues of stagnation since 2016,’’ he noted.

The controller-general also said that the exercise was carried out to boost the morale of the personnel and congratulated them on their elevation. 

