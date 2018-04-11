Home > News > Local >

The NPC said in January, it identified estimated 1.7 million IDPs in over 321,580 households across six states in the North-East.

An IDP camp in Maiduguri, Borno state

(The Sheet)
The number of displaced people in Nigeria has increased by 4.5 percent as at January 2018, the National Population Commission (NPC) said.

The agency said the Displacement Tracking Matrix round XXI of January 2018 identified estimated 1.7 million IDPs in over 321,580 households across six states in the North-East.

Forty per cent of these IDPs are said to be residing in camp-like settings in urban areas - the figure includes 1.4 million repatriated migrants.

NPC says IDPs increased by 4.5% as at January play Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) (Today)

 

The NPC Chairman Mr. Eze Duruiheoma said this while delivering Nigeria's statement on 'Sustainable Cities, Human Mobility and International Migration' at the 51st Session of Commission on Population and Development in New York.

According to him, the number of IDPs represented 4.5 per cent increase compared to the 1,702,680 identified in December 2017.

"This shows that 766,206 persons have become displaced due to security issues in the country," he added.

Duruiheoma also urged the Federal Government to tackle the problems of insecurity and inadequate health care services for adolescents and women of child-bearing age.

ALSO READ: Nigeria's Internally Displaced Persons get $10million aid from Saudi Arabia

He noted that developing countries, including Nigeria, are host to widespread poverty, under-employment and unemployment at an average of 18.4 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics 2017 report.

