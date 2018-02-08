Home > News > Local >

The Managing Director (MD), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Ms. Hadiza Usman, said the authority has flagged-off the first export consignment of manganese, a solid mineral resource, from the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal.

Usman, in a statement signed by NPA spokesman,  Abdullahi Goje, said the authority was keen on provisional intermodalism as part of efforts to further decongest the Apapa Port axis.

NPA is ready to partner with any agency or company which will give a pride of place to intermodal transport as the continuous reliance on our road is no longer feasible and should be discouraged.

“This event is of huge economic advantage to the country and using barges to ferry containers of solid mineral across the waters to the APM Terminal within Apapa Ports.

“This will help to elongate the life of our roads as this mode of export will be most encouraged,’’ she said.

Usman said that the occasion was an eye opener to generate more revenue for the nation and provide employment opportunities.

She, however, called on stakeholders to key into the window of Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Usman said that the occasion further deepened  NPA’s efforts at complying with the Federal Government’s directives on the Ease of Doing Business at the nation’s sea ports.

The NPA boss said that the rehabilitation of the ports access roads at Apapa was ongoing. 

She said that authority would ensure the deployment of Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) with a view to complying with international best practices.

The Chief Executive Officer of Connect Rail Services Limited (CRSL), Edeme Kelikume, representing the service provider,  lauded NPA’s role in providing the enabling environment for the take-off of the project.

He said that the present NPA Management had from inception made bold that it would promote the stimulation of export trade through the nation’s sea ports.

