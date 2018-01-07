Home > News > Local >

Notorious kidnapper, Don Wani killed in Omoku, Rivers state

In Rivers Security forces kill suspected notorious kidnapper, Wani

Wani was killed in a combined operation by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Army at a border town between Rivers and Imo.

  • Published:
Security forces kill suspected notorious kidnapper, Wani play

DSS Officials

(newsdesk)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Don Wani, the suspected militant leader alleged to have masterminded the brutal murder of 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers, on Jan. 1,  has been  shot dead.

A security source confirmed that he was killed in a combined operation by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Army at a border town between Rivers and Imo.

The source said the  development happened at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Brave policeman who arrested Evans shot dead by kidnappers

The  Rivers Director of DSS,  Mr Tosin Ajayi, declined  comment  on the information when contacted by a NAN correspondent.

“No comment for now,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kaduna-Abuja Rail El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buharibullet
2 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
3 Benue Attacks Fulani herdsmen defend their actions, say their cows...bullet

Related Articles

Bishop Kukah Relatives await kidnappers phone call after bishop brother's abduction
Mr Hosea Ibi Police call for calm following abduction of Taraba lawmaker
In Kaduna Police Command arrests 2 suspected kidnappers
Lai Mohammed Minister explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency
In Kaduna Gunmen abduct monarch - Bishop Kukah's younger brother
Akwa Ibom Jailbreak 28 inmates still at large – Prisons boss

Local

Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residents over irregular power supply
Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residents
Boko Haram's days are numbered - Buratai
Boko Haram Buratai says sect's days are numbered, urges troops to intensify onslaught
Kaduna NUT to begin indefinite strike Jan. 8 over sack of teachers
El-Rufai Kaduna NUT to begin indefinite strike Jan. 8 over sack of teachers
Nasarawa govt. donates N50m relief materials to displaced persons
Benue Attacks Nasarawa govt. donates N50m relief materials to displaced persons