Home > News > Local >

Not all Fulani people are criminals– APC chieftain

Alhaji Dahiru Umar Not all Fulani people are criminals– APC chieftain

He said the media have the duty of investigating events and not being quick to jumping to conclusions and profiling of any ethnic group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
We asked livestock farmers about killings, this is what they said play

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen (for illustration)

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An elder statesman in Taraba, Alhaji Dahiru Umar, on Tuesday called on the media to stop portraying all Fulani people as criminals because of the activities of a few.

He said the media have the duty of investigating events and not being quick to jumping to conclusions and profiling of any ethnic group.

Umar, who is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Taraba, disclosed this to newsmen in Jalingo.

He said that violent crime was unacceptable to all ethnic groups.

He said the frequent portrayal of killer herdsmen as ‘Fulani’ by a section of Nigerian media was tacitly suggesting that all Fulani people are criminals.

“The frequent use of the term Fulani by the media to describe killer herdsmen is not only a stereotype but it defies responsible journalism.

“Of course, there are bad eggs among Fulani. Look, a criminal is a criminal irrespective of his tribe, but this negative profiling of our people, even before thorough investigation, is new to the principles of journalism,” he said.

On the State Open Grazing Prohibition law, Umar said that more enlightenment would allow all stakeholders to buy into it.

“The truth is ranching is the best alternative to grazing, but it has to be gradual, not this fire brigade approach of forcing people to ranch millions of cows within six months or thereabout.

“Intensive and continuous sensitisation should have been done. In the 1980’s, I remember, our people rejected fertilizer when it was introduced but accepted it after massive awareness campaign” he said.

Umar appealed to the state government to invest heavily in the establishment of ranch infrastructure across the state, saying that herdsmen would gradually copy the model from them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet
2 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet
3 Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President...bullet

Related Articles

Benue Attacks Cows, more valuable than lives of Nigerians under Buhari – Wike
Benue Attacks Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over our state – APC chieftain
Benue Killings ‘These people are criminals, not Fulani herdsmen’ — Sultan of Sokoto
Buhari President has justified his first term mandate – Okorocha
Benue Attacks Youths vow to defend state against Fulani herdsmen
In Adamawa 3 killed in deadly attack by Fulani herdsmen

Local

Nigeria: Hundreds of thousands received food and assistance in 2016
In Northern Nigeria ICRC scales up humanitarian response — Aleksandra Mosimann
Buhari meets Tinubu, Akande, other APC chieftains after Obasanjo criticism
Olusegun Obasanjo Ex-President commends President Buhari over fight against corruption, insurgency
An anti-corruption group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, logo
Auwal Rafsanjani CISLAC urges FG to end herders/farmers clashes
Abdulmajid Danbilki Commander, a strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, in an interview speaking on Buhari’s return to London after his long medical vacation
Dan’Bilki Commander Police arraign Buhari’s long-term campaigner for defamation of character