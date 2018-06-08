No public holiday on June 12, new Democracy Day - FG says

news

The Presidency has clarified that the declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day does not mean it is a public holiday.

The Federal Government made the clarification on Friday, June 8, through its official handle, @asorock.

On Wednesday, June 6, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that June 12 will now replace May 29 as Democracy Day in honour of MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

In his statement, Buhari called June 12 "a date which in future years will replace May 29th as a national public holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day."

But the Presidency said "Future years" does not include 2018.

The government is said to be avoiding an additional public holiday given that a holiday had already been observed last month (May 29).