No public holiday on June 12, new Democracy Day - FG says

Democracy Day FG says public holiday will not be observed on June 12

The government said a public holiday will not be observed on June 12 this year but will happen in subsequent years.

FG says no national public holiday on June 12, 2018 play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Femi Adesina)
The Presidency has clarified that the declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day does not mean it is a public holiday.

The Federal Government made the clarification on Friday, June 8, through its official handle, @asorock.

On Wednesday, June 6, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that June 12 will now replace May 29 as Democracy Day in honour of MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

 

In his statement, Buhari called June 12 "a date which in future years will replace May 29th as a national public holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day."

But the Presidency said "Future years" does not include 2018.

ALSO READ: Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 Democracy Day declaration

The government is said to be avoiding an additional public holiday given that a holiday had already been observed last month (May 29).

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

