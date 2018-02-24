Home > News > Local >

No need for data capturing to renew driving licence — FRSC

FRSC No need for data capturing to renew driving licence

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander said  this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, adding that the agency  departed from the old system long time ago.

  • Published:
FRSC logo play

FRSC logo

(Royal Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that there is  no need for data capturing while applying for  renewal of driver’s licence.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander said  this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, adding that the agency  departed from the old system long time ago.

” I want to use this opportunity to tell motorists that they can renew their  licence without going through capture.

“The choice of coming to capture is yours, as long as we have your data base at the initial stage and its already in the system, you don’t really need to be captured any longer,” he said.

Omeje said that there is provision to bypass capture in the new process of renewal of licence.

The FRSC boss however, noted that recapturing of data would only happen when  people want to change their  passport photographs or change some variables stated at the initial stage in the data.

The whole essence of renewal is to update your records. You might have changed your residential address and all other variables except date of birth which is constant.

“And it is possible that somewhere somehow you had an accident that has given you mark or scars on your face, that has not been there before and if you don’t do the update,  of not going for capture, you may be embarrassed when you go to the embassy,” Omeje noted.

He also advised  motorists to go to their various centres for collection of their drivers licences.

NAN reports that over 55,000 motorists were yet to collect their processed drivers’ licences at various designated centres in Lagos state.

The sector commander had said in October, that about 55,412 processed drivers’ licences were ready and waiting for collection by their owners at the various designated centres in the state.

According to him, there are no backlogs on the issuance of drivers’ licences again in the Lagos state.

We have 55,412 uncollected licences across our stations in Lagos state.

“It is unfortunate that people do not come to collect their licences.

“We produced 48, 423 out of which 14,323 were fresh; 33,899 were renewed and 199 were re-issued as a result of loss or damage.

“The only challenge we are facing now is the collection of these licences because we have so many of them in our various centres.

“Not because they have not been produced but the applicants are not coming to collect them,” he said.

The sector commander appealed to the motorists, who have applied for drivers’ licence to visit the centres and collect their licenses before the expiration date.

Omeje said that Lagos command had established some dedicated numbers for whomever has any complaint concerning either delay in issuance or collection of the licences.

According to Omeje, 08150654567  is the number to call by any applicant in case there is a delay in issuance of the driver licences .

He said that the numbers were created solely for the purpose of attending to issues related to licence.

The sector commander noted that drivers could now renew their licences for N10,350 for a five-year duration while three-years licence costs N6,350. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about...bullet

Related Articles

FRSC At 30 Edo command holds Thanksgiving Service
Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State Governor thanks FRSC for support to Lagos state
Muhammadu Buhari President felicitates with FRSC at 30, lauds reduction in road crashes
FRSC Agency has reduced accidents by 89% since inception — Spokesman
In Ondo FRSC to start “Operation Speak-Out” at motor parks
In Ondo 10 die in road accidents on Ijebu Ode-Ore expressway
In Plateau State FRSC records 88 deaths in 225 crashes in 2017
Osun Polls FRSC issues travel advisory
In llorin 2 killed, 3 injured in petrol tanker accident
In Niger 204 killed in road accidents in 2017

Local

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari
Fayose Governor hits at Buhari 2 days after meeting president
Nigerian Army
Insurgency Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration
Hausa children
In Ibadan Hausa Community pledges support for unity of Nigeria
Can Nigeria afford to lose 97 fine soldiers?
Yusuf Buratai COAS inaugurates Army facilities, lauds troops over fight against insurgency