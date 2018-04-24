No national identity card, no Int'l. passport - Immigration

Home > News > Local >

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that international passport will no longer be issued to those who do not have national identity card number.

The NIS comptroller general, Mohammed Babandede, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 4th annual meeting of the ID4Africa movement hosted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Babandede said the development is part of the efforts to streamline the databases of all government institutions and agencies.

He said the streamlining is crucial and not just for security reasons, but also to aid economic and social planning.

He said, "Based on the president’s directive, we have committed to linking up with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure that henceforth, when filling your passport details, you must produce your NIN number.

"We have also provided office space for NIMC in all our establishments nationwide. We are glad to also invite NIMC to all our foreign missions."

According to him, through constant reforms, the immigration service has eliminated the era of multiple passport owners in the country.

"In the past, when you buy food in restaurants abroad you will lose your passport and get another one. But today we have a single database; we are in 87 locations, including our 37 foreign missions," he said.

The ID4Africa is a movement aimed at promoting the responsible adoption of modern digital identity systems as drivers of socio-economic development.

 

