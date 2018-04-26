Home > News > Local >

No more space for criminals in Kwara, says new CP

In Kwara State No more space for criminals, says new CP

The new CP, who made this known in Ilorin on Thursday in his office during his maiden press briefing, advised criminals to change and be responsible citizens.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A gang of bandits robbed more than 5 banks in Offa, Kwara State. play

A gang of bandits robbed more than 5 banks in Offa, Kwara State.

(netnaija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The new Commissioner of Police (CP), in Kwara, Aminu Saleh has declared that there is no more space for criminals in the state.

The new CP, who made this known in Ilorin on Thursday in his office during his maiden press briefing, advised criminals to change and be responsible citizens.

This briefing is to announce my presence and to alert the people that there is a new sheriff in town.

“There is no space enough in Kwara to accommodate criminals, hence criminals are advised to change and be responsible citizens,” he said.

The CP assured the people of the state that the scenario like the one that happened in Offa will not happen again anywhere in the state.

As part of our effort to walk the above talk, I have put some strategy in place, apart from physically re-organising the security architecture of the state.

“We have also begun a complete re-orientation of the officers and men on the need for them to be prepared and give the best to protect the people,” Saleh said.

The CP added that the command was repositioning its strategies including personnel reorganization and widening its reach.

“Officers have been moved from one point to the other, more police presence in every nooks and crannies of the state.

“Patrol of officers within the city is intensified on a 24 hourly basis,” the CP added.

Saleh said that he had began consultations with relevant stakeholders in the state, like bankers, hotels owners, student bodies, selected youth organisations, royal fathers and government.

This, the CP said, was in a bid to strengthen police capacity to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“We have also resolved to ensure that community policing is made our way of bringing service to the people,” he said.

The CP, therefore, advised officers and men in the command to be professional in their dealings with the public.

He warned policemen and women of the consequence of corrupt engagements, incivility and service compact.

“I am using this opportunity to convey my condolences to the families of the officers and other members of the public that lost their loved ones during the armed robbery attack in Offa,” the CP added. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's leadershipbullet
2 Melaye Senator hospitalised after jumping out of moving police vehiclebullet
3 Melaye How Senator ended up unconscious in a hospital after escaping...bullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara governor promises to pay LG workers’ salary arrears
Killer Herdsmen Kwara Gov appoints Special Assistant on Fulani affairs
Faith-Based Tertiary Institutions Top 10 universities owned by churches and their tuition fees
Offa Robbery New report alleges Police officers 'took N400,000 from robbers' before attack
Lifestyle Here's why everyone is talking about Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle
Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari President Buhari felicitates with Emir of Ilorin at 78
In Kwara Saraki, Gov Ahmed to grace book launch on State's 50th anniversary
In Ekiti 2 policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery [Graphic Photos]
Offa Robbery Police drag hotel owner, staff, guests to court
2019 Election INEC swears in seven new RECs

Local

Kwara Gov appoints Special Assistant on Fulani affairs
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara governor promises to pay LG workers’ salary arrears
UNICAL postpones convocation indefinitely
Certificate Forgery Court orders DPP to file charges against UNICAL lecturer
Court 'remands Dino Melaye's brother in Kuje Prison'
Dino Melaye Saga Court reportedly remands senator's brother, 3 others in Kuje Prison
National Youth Service Corps members as INEC ad hoc staff
INEC 2019: Commission to begin training of corps members early — REC