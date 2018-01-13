Home > News > Local >

No land for Fulani Herdsmen in Abia - Governor Ikpeazu says

Fulani Herdsmen Abia Governor, Ikpeazu rejects FG’s plans to create cattle colonies

The Chief Press Secretary to the Abia state Governor, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos said that the state does not have enough land to use for agriculture.

Abia Governor, Ikpeazu rejects FG’s plans to create cattle colonies for herdsmen play

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

(Guardian)
The Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has rejected plans by the Federal Government to create cattle colonies for herdsmen in the state.

Appolos also said that Abia people are looking for more land.

Appolos also said that Abia people are looking for more land.

The Governor’s spokesman said that the state will not cede its territories to be used by Fulani herdsmen as cattle colonies.

Appolose also said “We reject such plan . We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land.

“Giving away any part of Abia land as a colony to herdsmen, wherever they may be from, will be most unjust and unfair treatment to Abia State and her people who are largely farmers.”

