No land for Fulani Herdsmen in Abia - Governor Ikpeazu says

news

The Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has rejected plans by the Federal Government to create cattle colonies for herdsmen in the state.

According to The Guardian, the Chief Press Secretary to the Abia state Governor, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos said that the state does not have enough land to use for agriculture.

Appolos also said that Abia people are looking for more land.

The Governor’s spokesman said that the state will not cede its territories to be used by Fulani herdsmen as cattle colonies.

Appolose also said “We reject such plan . We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land.

ALSO READ: Expect more bloodshed – Herdsmen warn

“Giving away any part of Abia land as a colony to herdsmen, wherever they may be from, will be most unjust and unfair treatment to Abia State and her people who are largely farmers.”

Fulani herdsmen warn of more bloodshed in Benue

Following recent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Benue state, the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso has said that there will be more bloodshed if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.

The MACBAN VP also accused the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom of flouting an international agreement that created a grazing route from Niger to the eastern part of Nigeria.