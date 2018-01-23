news

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, has vowed to oppose the establishment of cattle colonies for herdsmen in the southwest in the wake of an attack on his farm by suspected herdsmen on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

While reacting to the attack on his farm on Monday, January 22, Chief Falae said he will work with other leaders of the region to oppose the Federal Government-led plan .

He criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to take initiative to control the menace of the herdsmen that has resulted in the death of over a hundred Nigerians over the past few weeks.

He said, "To burn Palm trees, amounts to act of malice and hatred and I believe they have malice against me and they hate me, that is why they will burn my palm trees, uproot the palm trees I planted and throw the seedlings away. That does not help the cattle in anyway.

"I have expected him (Buhari) for over two years to take an initiative and make a national broadcast to his people in Nigeria assuring us that he will handle the matter by announcing effective measures that could control the capacity of the herdsmen and assure that both the herdsmen and us can live together in peace without one side damaging the other.

"I am disappointed I've not heard this from him.

"If I were President I would have taken the initiative because this is not a problem that cannot be solved. Many nations have gone through this, this mode of cattle rearing is universal but in the last 100 years most nations have solved the problem by adopting ranching.

"Government at all levels, especially the Federal government should be a government for all of us regardless of how many votes we cast at the election time, we are all entitled to the protection of the federal government.

"Ranching is cattle farming and a legitimate and very profitable business run by private business men but they are trying to make my crops to feed their cattle to subsidise their own business because they are forcing me by invading my farm in the night to supply free food to their cattle and when they sell the cattle they don’t give me part of the money.

"This is a system that cannot survive and I expected the government to have stopped it, we are not saying cattle rearing should be stopped but the cattle rearers should be assisted to set up or do their business without hurting anybody. Hurting farmers is not acceptable."

He further narrated the series of troubles he's had from herdsmen over the years which includes an abduction incident.

He said, "At first they will come in the night to fetch water and we were tolerant because they did not touch or destroy anything but we did not allow them to stay here but later it took a different turn all over Nigeria.

"They will come in the night, eat out maize and I've reported to the police over 10 times.

"Elements of the same people kidnapped me, when people said they were not Fulani herdsmen, you could say they are Fulanis. Everybody knows a Fulani man in Nigeria.

"Every year they set fire to my farm and do you know why, there are two elements to their actions, first is economic, they burn this farm because the grass is already dry and cows don't like that.

"So they burn the grass and in two weeks time fresh grass will grow and their cattle will have fresh grass to eat. In order word they are already treating my farm as if it was their colony.

"If the government fails to take steps to prevent it, it means that government supports what they are doing, they are not offended by what they are doing."

Herdmen's attack on Falae's farm

The suspected herdsmen stormed the farm of Chief Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), at Ilado near Akure, the Ondo State capital, set it on fire and destroyed about five hectares of oil palm plantation worth several millions of naira.