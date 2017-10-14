No chance for Monkeypox– Ondo Govt

The Ondo Government says it has adopted a proactive measure to forestall outbreak of monkey pox in the state.

Dr Taiye Oni, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, made this known to the news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Akure.

“We have started sensitisation by putting on field responsive surveillance team to make sure that any perceived case would be tackled.

“We should not forget about what we learnt on Lassa fever about personal hygiene and necessary precaution.

“The same procedure applies to the issue of monkey pox because we cannot prevent our people to travel as you all know that the scourge is reported in the neighbouring Ekiti,” he said.

Oni enjoined residents not to panic but rather forward their health complaint to health facilities, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure a healthy society.