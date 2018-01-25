Home > News > Local >

No casualty recorded in Ijegun tank farm fire — Fadipe

In Lagos No casualty recorded in Ijegun tank farm fire — Fadipe

Fadipe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the service received a distress call at11:35 a.m. that a tank farm belonging to Stallionaire Nigeria Ltd was on fire.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Scene of an explosion (Photo for illustrative purposes only) play

Scene of an explosion (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, said on Wednesday that there was no casualty in the fire incident that gutted a tank farm at Ijegun Ibasa in the Ojoo Local Government Area of Lagos.

Fadipe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the service received a distress call at11:35 a.m. that a tank farm belonging to Stallionaire Nigeria Ltd was on fire.

“I immediately alerted the Ojoo fire station to rush to the scene but when I was told that it was tank farm, I signaled all other stations around.

“When we got there and discovered that the fire was raging seriously, I had to call on our Head Office for more fire engines.

“We discovered that apart from the Premium Motor Spirit tank which was on fire, there were four other tanks surrounding it.

“With the help of other emergency agencies like the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), with support from the Nigerian Navy and the Police, the fire was put under control, without any casualty, at about 3:30 p.m.

“Our men are still around, carrying out the necessary checks to ensure that everything is out.

“We were able to put everything under control with the modern fire engines recently acquired by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Olayinka Ajaba, a representative of NEMA, said the fire incident was caused by a trans-loading problem.

According to Ajaba, they were trans-loading petrol manually into a tanker when the fire started and it gutted the tanker.

SP Audu Ibrahim, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ijegun, told NAN that he and his men ensured there was orderliness throughout the inferno.

Ibrahim said his men were still around the premises of the tank farm to ensure that nobody took advantage of the incident to create any problem.

Meanwhile, residents of the Ijegun Ibasa community where more than 10 tank farms are located have called on the state government to establish a fire service station in the area.

Mr Kazeem Adio, the representative of the community, also told NAN that there were two fire incidents in the same company in 2016.

He said the fire service station, when established, would provide emergency services to the community.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police arrested 'Bring Back Our Girls' convener, 15...bullet
2 Patience Jonathan EFCC arrests ex-First Lady's sister at airport over...bullet
3 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet

Related Articles

2017 Climate Hurricanes, heat waves, fires ravaged planet
In Calabar Police confirm 9 dead in tank farm explosion
In Cross River 12 killed, several injured in tank farm fire
In Gaza Man dies after border clash with Israel forces
In Lagos Tank farm explosion sends Navy Town residents into panic

Local

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
UBEC Scandal EFCC seizes 5 houses from contractor involved in N8bn fraud
Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 25, 2018]
Election materials
2019 Election INEC to suspend voter registration 60 days before poll
A petrol tanker on fire following a suicide attack in Nigeria's Maiduguri on March 3, 2017
In llorin 2 killed, 3 injured in petrol tanker accident