Fuel Scarcity NNPC starts enforcing sale of petrol at N133 per litre

The measure is an attempt to resolve the price differentials between marketers.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has deployed more of its depots and other throughput facilities to enforce the N133.28 Ex-Depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, to marketers directly.

In a  press statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, on Monday, January 15, 2017, he quoted the Managing Director of PPMC, Umar Ajiya, as saying that the measure became necessary to resolve the price differentials between some of its stakeholders.

Ajiya noted that the throughput facilities along with some of its coastal depots would go a long way in ensuring that marketers access PMS at the approved government price.

He maintained that the corporation had adequate supply of petrol, advising against panic buying.

He said, "As at today, I want to confirm that the NNPC/PPMC has more than 20 days sufficiency both at marine and land depots and we are still operating 24 hours at the depots and all NNPC Retail Outlets to wet the nation with PMS."

He added that the corporation received between one and two PMS laden ships per day, adding that there were days that the NNPC/PPMC took delivery of four cargoes of ship laden with petroleum products.

The MD PPMC stated that queues were easing out across the country going by feedbacks from the field and that most of the filling stations were selling at the approved price of N145 per litre.

He said the daily truck-outs from the depots had been increased from 1,733 trucks to 2000 trucks per day, adding that efforts are on to sustain the tempo in order to flood the market with PMS.

Ajiya called on marketers to desist from hoarding and diversion of petroleum products to neighbouring countries, stressing that the corporation was working hand-in-hand with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other security agencies to sanction defaulting marketers.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

