Nnamdi Kanu's whereabouts still unknown as trial resumes today

Although it is believed that he may have eloped, the proscribed IPOB group had alleged that its leader was kidnapped by the army personnel who stormed his house.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu treason trial resumes today, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, but it is doubtful if he would make an appearance in court.

Since September 24 when some Nigerian soldier allegedly invaded his Umuahia, Abia State, home, Kanu's whereabouts has been unknown.

Kanu's family had also called on the Federal Government to release the body of their son whom they claimed has been killed by the soldiers on the government's order.

The IPOB leader is facing treason charges along with some members of his group.

Justice Binta Nyako had granted only Kanu bail on health grounds with Senator Enyinaya Abaribe as one of his sureties.

"Only the army can tell us where he is. Either they arrested him or they killed him," Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu's lawyer, told AFP.

"If he is alive, they should bring him to the court on Tuesday (today)."

According to the spokesman for the ministry of justice,  Salihu Othman Isah, the appearance of Kanu and the presiding judge will determine whether the trial will go ahead.

"I can’t tell you specifically what will happen," The Nation quoted he added.

ALSO READ: Did soldiers try to kill Kanu in his country home?

Kanu's brother, Emmanuel, had claimed that he was taken away by troops but the army has since denied the claim.

"They were so numerous. They started to shoot from 200 metres (650 feet) away. People were running for their lives. We had no guns with us," he had told the AFP.

But a former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, claimed that Kanu has eloped to the United Kingdom through Malaysia.

The federal government declared IPOB a "terrorist organisation" after clashes between the security forces and IPOB supporters.

