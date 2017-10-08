Nnamdi Kanu :  We are in trouble for signing IPOB leader’s bail bond – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe recently revealed that those who signed the bail bond of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), are now in trouble.

He said “I am a Nigerian Senator and not that of Biafra. We had advised Kanu, reminding him that his rights end where those of others begin. We are now in trouble, because we do not know where he is and how to contact him. Those that support Kanu’s agitation should think twice.”

Abaribe said this while speaking at the Made-In-Aba Products Fashion Show in New York, USA.

The Senator also said that Biafra agenda can truly be achieved through the creativity and ingenuity of the Igbos.

Abaribe said “We think we need Biafra, but this Biafra should be that of the mind that represents our ingenuity and our innate quality for hard work and enterprise, especially as oil proceeds keep dwindling.

“Igbo are largest and highest investors in the country, contributing to the development of wherever they reside and operate. In Lagos alone, we have built and developed about ten different markets from which over N3b are generated on daily basis.”