Nnamdi Azikwe airport reopened after jet accident

FAAN officials were said to have pushed the affected jet off the runway with their hands.

The private jet that skidded off the runway in Abuja

The Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja has been reopened after a private jet skidded off the runway  forcing authorities to shutdown partial operations.

The private jet involved in the incident, which occurred on Thursday, January 25, 2018, was operated by Nest Oil.

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika. play Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika (nanta)

 

The jet was said to have gone off the runway while landing and lost its landing gear in an attempt to return to the runway.

No casualty was recorded in the accident.

As at 6:35pm on Thursday, no flights were allowed to take off from the airport, only incoming flights could land.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who after the incident announced that the airport would be shutdown for 30mins, later made the reopening announcement on Twitter about one hour later.

 

It was gathered that officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had to push the jet off the runway with their hands.

ALSO READ: Woman vomits 15 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

The runway is the only one available for use at the airport.

In 2017, the airport was closed for six weeks to allow repair works on the runway.

