Home > News > Local >

NLC set to protest workers sack by Kaduna Government

El-Rufai NLC set to protest workers sack by Kaduna Governor

Wabba described the action as an act of impunity against workers under the guise of the competency test “deliberately programmed” to fail teachers.

  • Published:
NLC set to protest workers sack by Kaduna Government play

Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

(Omojuwa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ayuba Wabba says the congress is set to protest against the sack of about 36,000 workers Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Wabba, who said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, recalled that the Kaduna state government sacked 21,000 teachers, 4,000 local government workers and 8,000 workers from various state ministries, departments and agencies, including tertiary institutions.

He described the action as an act of impunity against workers under the guise of the competency test “deliberately programmed” to fail teachers.

“It is also a spurious programme that goes by the name Public Service Revitalisation and Renewal Project, which are all a smokescreen by the state government to fulfill conditions for accessing a World Bank loan.

“The loan that will be paid back by the working people, who are tax payers, for generations to come.

The trade unions had taken the path of conciliation under the auspices of the Minister of Labour and Employment and the National Industrial Court (NIC).

“To our consternation, El-Rufai did not only jettison the conciliation process but refused to obey the order of the court that all processes in the sacking of teachers should be put on hold.’

Wabba also noted that on Jan. 3, 2018, the Kaduna State Government further issued letters of disengagement to thousands of teachers and their letters backdated to Nov. 3, 2017.

“Our concern include the illegal and unacceptable processes employed by the governor and their direct impact on thousands of dependants of the 36,000 workers and their families.

“Also more worrisome are the grievous and negative implications of this in a state grappling with social tensions and societal ills, among others.

He said that the NLC had exhausted all processes aimed at constructive engagement with the state government, adding that it must be stopped by all lawful means for the sake of Kaduna State and the Nigerian people.

Consequently, we shall commence a series of action with the first phase of protests in Kaduna on Jan. 11, to constitutionally defend the rights of the affected workers in the state,” the NLC president said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
3 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet

Related Articles

APC Party pushed more workers to wretchedness - NLC
In Ekiti, Ondo Labour backs workers' strike
El Rufai TUC, NLC in war of words with Kaduna Governor
NLC Union gives El-Rufai 7 days to revert policies
NLC Union set for a showdown with El-Rufai
Herdsmen Killings El-Rufai, Ortom, Bello, Ishaku, Bindow meet security chiefs over crisis
El-Rufai Kaduna NUT to begin indefinite strike Jan. 8 over sack of teachers
Kaduna-Abuja Rail El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buhari
Nasir El-Rufai Moroá community wants Kaduna govt to address insecurity

Local

Ministry of Labour's Perm Sec forfeits N664m, $137K to FG
Clement Onubuogo Ministry of Labour's Perm Sec forfeits N664m, $137K to FG
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele tasks graduates on job creation
Godwin Emefiele CBN disowns fake twitter handles of governor
Presidency says Buhari is determined to end violent conflicts
Buhari Presidency says President is determined to end violent conflicts
Dino Melaye is 'Jack Sparrow' for birthday party (Photos)
Melaye Kogi Senator is 'Jack Sparrow' for birthday party (Photos)