NIS promotes 78 immigration officers of Lagos airport command

Odeje Usman NIS promotes 78 immigration officers of Lagos airport command

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly promoted officers were on Wednesday decorated with their new ranks by Mr Odeje Usman, the Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG), NIS, Lagos Airport Command.

The Federal Government has approved the promotion of 78 officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) attached to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to new ranks.

Usman commended the Comptroller- General NIS, Mohammed Babandede and the board of immigration for granting the approval for the elevation of the officers.

According to him, this is the highest number of officers promoted at the command in a singular exercise.

He charged the officers to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and shun acts capable of portraying the country in a bad image.

Usman said the NIS and the entire country were expecting a lot from them, adding that they should uphold the confidence reposed in them at all times by being dedicated to their duties.

This promotion signifies that you have consistently performed your duties as expected of you, but to whom much is given, much more is expected.

“Promotion is additional responsibility. The government still expects some levels of improvement from you. We should always strive to represent this country well through our conducts.

“You know at the airport, you have the first contact with foreigners and the image you create in their minds lasts longer. This command will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from anyone,’’ Usman warned.

Responding on behalf of the officers promoted, Mr Abiakam Maduabuchi, who was elevated from Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) to Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), commended the Federal Government for promoting the officers.

He promised that the newly decorated officers and others within the command would continue to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

NAN reports that the breakdown of the promoted officers showed that one officer was promoted to the position of Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, 11 to the post of Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, and three as Chief Inspector of Immigration

Also, three officers were promoted as Chief Superintendent of Immigration, 25 officers were decorated with new rank of Superintendent of Immigration and one to Deputy Chief Inspector of Immigration, among others.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

