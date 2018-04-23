Home > News > Local >

NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest

Dino Melaye NIS confirms senator’s arrest

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
There's proof Dino Melaye might be an invisible god...sort of play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning.

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi West, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 a.m.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in,” he tweeted.

The police recently declared Melaye wanted after he was accused of supplying arms to some murder suspects, who allegedly implicated him.

The senator denies the allegations, which he describes as politically motivated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Buhari May tells President to invest in young people for prosperous...bullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airport
In Abia Suspected thugs invade APC secretariat, steal valuables
Politics The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeria
Melaye Senator says APC has failed Nigerians because it is not organised
Melaye Senator says Nigerians to blame for bad leadership
Pulse Opinion Mace theft in senate has everything to do with Buhari re-election
Ekweremadu Don’t be ashamed to ask UK, US for help, DSP tells Buhari
Facebook Here's what would happen if Mark Zuckerberg had to appear before Nigeria's National Assembly
Big Brother Naija Ex housemate, Teddy A launches record label
Big Brother Naija Dino Melaye hosts Teddy A and BamBam in Abuja

Local

Troops destroy Boko Haram training camp
Boko Haram Troops destroy terrorist group's training camp in Borno
In Borno Presidential Committee treats 5, 000 eye patients
Senator Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airport
Atiku says Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle, is proof Nigerian youths are hardworking
Atiku Ex-VP says BBN winner, Miracle, is proof Nigerian youths are hardworking