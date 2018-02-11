NIPSS' board chairman, John Shagaya dies in auto crash

news

Newly appointed chairman of the NIPSS board, retired General John Nanzip Shagaya, has been reported dead after he was involved in an auto crash.

Naij reports that Shagaya died in the car accident on his way to Jos from his hometown, Langtang.

Family sources were quoted as saying the sad incident occurred on Sunday, February, 11, 2018.

The late General Shagaya was recently appointed as the chairman of the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shagaya's death is coming a year after the death of his wife, Pauline Tare Philomena, after a brief illness.