Home > News > Local >

NIPSS board chairman, John Shagaya dies in auto crash

John Shagaya NIPSS board chairman dies in auto crash

The chairman of the board of NIPSS, John Shagaya has been reported dead in an auto crash in Jos, Plateau state.

  • Published:
NIPSS' board chairman, John Shagaya dies in auto crash play

John Nazip Shagaya

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Newly appointed chairman of the NIPSS board, retired General John Nanzip Shagaya, has been reported dead after he was involved in an auto crash.

Naij reports that Shagaya died in the car accident on his way to Jos from his hometown, Langtang.

Family sources were quoted as saying the sad incident occurred on Sunday, February, 11, 2018.

NIPSS board chairman, John Shagaya dies in auto crash play

Senator John Shagaya died after the car he was driving in crashed in Jos

 

The late General Shagaya was recently appointed as the chairman of the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shagaya's death is coming a year after the death of his wife, Pauline Tare Philomena, after a brief illness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 ways president said you've been unfair to him over Fulani herdsmenbullet
2 Buhari 7 things Catholic bishops told president during courtesy visitbullet
3 Shekau Boko Haram leader declares fresh war on Nigeria in new videobullet

Related Articles

Buhari, Babachir Lawal Why President has not acted on Osinbajo's report on suspended SGF
Boko Haram ‘More than 4000 people have been freed from terrorists,’ Defence Minister says
Tijjani Bande Nigeria’s UN Ambassador presents credentials to UN Secretary-General
Amina Mohammed Deputy UN chief delighted at Nigerian Ambassador’s accreditation
Xenophobia Obasanjo condemns attack on Nigerians
Fatai Owoseni Garuba Umar takes over from Lagos CP
Buhari Presido, we are tired of hearing about empty treasury you inherited
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu

Local

NIPSS' board chairman, John Shagaya dies in auto crash
John Shagaya Buhari condoles family, people of Plateau
Indian Hemp could scatter the smoker's head
Expert To Smokers You are prone to tuberculoses
N-power FG boosts skills training with N1.4bn tools, kits
Sunny, hazy, cloudy skies to prevail Sunday
Weather Forecast Expect partly cloudy skies, sunny weather on Monday – NiMet