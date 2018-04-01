NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy weather for Monday

news

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze conditions over the Central States of the country on Monday with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility less than or equal to 1,000m.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 39 and 19 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that the southern parts of the central cities would experience hazy morning with prospect of isolated thundery activities over Lafia, Makurdi, Lokoja and Ilorin during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the inland cities and cloudy morning over the coastal cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Ijebu-Ode, Warri and Benin.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over places like Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Ijebu Ode, Lagos, Obudu, Ikom, Abakaliki, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Benin, Warri, Port Harcourt, Yenegoa and Eket later in the day.

NiMet also predicted that the southern States would experience day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 35 and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m to prevail over most parts.

“Northern States are expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 39 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With dust already in suspension; most parts of the northern cities are expected to experience moderate dust haze conditions with chances of isolated thundery activities over the southern parts of the central states.

“Isolated thunderstorms are probable over the southern region within the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicts.