Home > News > Local >

NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy weather for Monday

Weather Forecast NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy for Monday

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 39 and 19 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

  • Published:
Weather Forecast - NiMet play

Weather Forecast - NiMet

(Nigeria News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze conditions over the Central States of the country on Monday with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility less than or equal to 1,000m.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 39 and 19 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that the southern parts of the central cities would experience hazy morning with prospect of isolated thundery activities over Lafia, Makurdi, Lokoja and Ilorin during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the inland cities and cloudy morning over the coastal cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Ijebu-Ode, Warri and Benin.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over places like Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Ijebu Ode, Lagos, Obudu, Ikom, Abakaliki, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Benin, Warri, Port Harcourt, Yenegoa and Eket later in the day.

NiMet also predicted that the southern States would experience day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 35 and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m to prevail over most parts.

“Northern States are expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 39 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With dust already in suspension; most parts of the northern cities are expected to experience moderate dust haze conditions with chances of isolated thundery activities over the southern parts of the central states.

“Isolated thunderstorms are probable over the southern region within the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly...bullet
2 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet
3 Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Weather Forecast NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy for Saturday
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts partly cloudy, dust haze weather for Sunday
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts partly cloudy weather for Saturday
Tech Siri can reveal hidden notifications out loud even when your iPhone is locked — and Apple's working on a fix (AAPL)
Opinion Snowstorm Pummels Eastern Seaboard
World Snow greets New York region on first full day of spring
Tech A spring nor'easter is pummeling the East Coast — and forecasts predict up to 18 inches of snow
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts partly cloudy, sunny weather for Monday
Opinion When surfing rockaway, it's watch out or wipeout
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny weather on Saturday

Local

The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
In Kebbi Police confirm release of kidnapped Chief Imam of Senchi
The localisation of government in Nigeria was established by law in 1976.
Local Government Area What is the most basic level of governance in Nigeria?
Saraki says National Assembly is broke
Saraki Senate initiates 2 bills to fight drug abuse
 
Ibrahim Mantu PDP says former deputy senate president acted on his own