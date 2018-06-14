NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains on Thursday

news

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Thursday with prospects of thunderstorms over Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau axis during the morning hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

It added thunderstorms were expected to prevail over Abuja, Minna, Jos and Lokoja axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy sky in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms and moderate rains over southwest inland.

It also predicted thunderstorms and moderate rains to prevail over the entire region later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 33 and 21 to 25 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Kano, Katsina and Bauchi axis in the morning hours.

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 40 and 23 to 27 degrees celsius.

“Increased cloudiness is expected to prevail over some region with prospect of thunderstorms over part of the country in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts.