NiMet predicts cloudy, dust haze weather on Saturday

news

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Saturday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 38 and 19 to 25 degrees celsius.

It added that there were chances of localised thunderstorm over Abuja, Yola, Jos, Lafia, Bida, and Jalingo during afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Calabar, Port Harcourt and Eket in the morning hours.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over Oshogbo, Akure, Ijebu-Ode, Lagos, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Portharcourt, Calabar and Eket with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions over the extreme north during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 39 to 42 and 21 to 25 degrees celsius.

“Improvement in visibility is anticipated with prospects of rainfall activities over some parts of central and Southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.