NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery, rainy activities on Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Friday morning with isolated thunderstorms or rain over Lokoja, Jos, Yelwa and Abuja.

It added that there were chances of localised thunderstorms over Kaduna, Jos, Yola, Bauchi, Jalingo, Ibi and their environs later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 35 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted that isolated thunderstorms were isolated over Uyo and Calabar while most parts of the region were expected to be cloudy later in the day.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning hours with isolated thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Yola, Dutse and their environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

Northern states are expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 42 and 24 to 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

“As more moisture influx is expected into the country, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over the extreme northern cities.

“There are chances of localized thunderstorms over few places in the north down to the southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts. 

