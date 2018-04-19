Home > News > Local >

Nigerians to blame for bad leadership - Melaye

  • Published:
Senator Dino Melaye play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/dinomelaye)
Kogi state lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has accused the Nigerian electorate of being responsible for the problem of bad leadership in the country, claiming that they don't recognise their immense power to change the situation.

While speaking during an interview he posted on his Instagram account (@dinomelaye) on Thursday, April 19, 2018, the lawmaker representing Kogi West said Nigerians are to blame for the mess of bad leadership because they're not challenging it enough.

Melaye further alleged that Nigerians who sell their votes to politicians during election periods deserve the sort of poor leadership they eventually get.

He said, "Every nation deserve the type of leader they have, and if a local government chairman is not doing well, the citizens of that community should be held responsible.

"The blame more is to the people because power actually belongs to the people.

"When a particular leadership is not giving you satisfaction and not doing what is expected Nigerians must get out of their cocoon to challenge such authority.

"People collect N500, N1000 on election day to vote a politician. That act of collecting the N500 and N1000 is greedy. You, the electorate, who monetised your conscience in electing your leaders are practicing greediocracy.

"The politician who purchased the conscience of the people is greedy.

"The means to getting power determines what you do in power. You cannot see a man who uses very crooked criminal means of getting to power becoming passionate about the people."

During the interview, Melaye also spoke about President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, arguing that the president means well for the country but has made the mistake of making terrible appointments to implement his vision.

Author

Samson Toromade

