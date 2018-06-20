Pulse.ng logo
Nigerians react as Buhari signs 2018 Budget in June

2018 Budget Nigerians react as Buhari signs Appropriations Bill in June

It's Kudos and knocks for Buhari and the National Assembly as 2018 budget is signed six months into the year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is what Buhari said during budget signing ceremony play Nigerians react as President Buhari signs 2018 Budget in June -- six months into the year. (Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 Appropriations Bill (2018 Budget) into law on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 – six months into the year.

Christianed "Budget of Consolidation", President Buhari had presented the N8.6 trillion appropriation bill at a joint the National Assembly for consideration on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Some heads of ministries, departments and agencies allegedly delayed passage of the budget according to the National Assembly.

But, some ministries had accused some lawmakers of seeking bribes from them during budget defence.

Recently, former INEC chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega echoed this claim while delivering his Democracy Day lecture in Abuja.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, however, urged Jega to provide name of the ‘bribe-seeking lawmakers’ for proper investigation into the allegation instead of making blanket statements capable of undermining the legislature.

After much back and forth, the 2018 budget was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 15, 2018.

The N8.6 trillion budget was increased to N9.120 trillion following insertions of some projects by lawmakers.

The bill was transmitted to President Buhari for assent. His aide on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang confirmed receipt of the document.

A month later, President Buhari signed the budget into law.

While some Nigerians lauded President Buhari for promptly signing the document into law, others are either not bothered by it, while many expressed displeasure over the budget of previous years.

Here's what some Nigerians on Twitter are saying about the budget.

 

ALSO READ:

 

 

 

 

It is expected that the Nigeria would return to the January-December budget circle next year.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

