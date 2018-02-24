Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration

news

The Nigerian Army on Saturday reiterated its commitment to closer collaboration with the media and community based approaches in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the northeast.

Major Gen. David Ahmadu, Chief of Training and operations Army headquarters disclosed this while addressing news men shortly after inaugurating some infrastructures at the Nigeria Army Corps Artillery Kontagora.

He said that such working relation was imperative to ensure the successful implementation of the campaign and restoration of peace in some part of the country .

He explained that is high time for the mass media to come out with more educative programmes that would sensitise rural communities come forward with require intelligence information on bad elements in their midst.

He urged the media while reporting to put the nation interest at first while discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

He said that the Nigeria Army would continue to introduced security measures that would crush the insurgency once and for all.

He also tasks the media to create more awareness on the ills of the Boko Haram ideologies and fast track de-radicalisation process.

” We will vigorously pursuit the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be in enhancing peaceful coexistence among Nigerians ”

He also called on Nigerians to be vigilant and cooperate with the military to enable them to win the war against insurgency.

On the rescued efforts of some of the girls missing from the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State, by Boko Haram fighters said troops will do every thing humanly possible to rescue the school girls.

He called on members of the general public to come forwards with information that will assist troops in the rescue mission.

He said that the troops had been tracking the insurgents since the attack to rescue the students.