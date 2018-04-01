Nigerian Air Force hosts feast for servicemen

news

The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday organised a feast for officers and servicemen engaged in the war against Boko Haram insurgents to celebrate the Easter.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who spoke at the 105 Composite Command in Maiduguri, said the feast was to enable the servicemen celebrate the season in a happy mood.

Abubakar, represented by AVM Idi Lubo, the Air Task Force Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said that the gesture was part of the commitment to improve the welfare of the personnel.

“Easter is a time that Christians reflect on sacrifice that God choose to give up Himself. He died and He rose again that we may not suffer death, that we may have confidence that even when we die, we shall live again.

“And this is one celebration within Christians even when we are at the war front we still do not leave our creator to one side; no wonder the army logo states that ‘victory is from God alone’ and He is the source of our victory.

“We are fighting a just cause; there are people that have chosen the path of evil that will not see rest because they want to kill people innocently, we will continue as professional to do what we are supposed to do.’’

Abubakar said that the service had adopted proactive security measures and procured modern gadgets to enhance its operations to secure the nation’s territorial integrity.

He reiterated the commitment of the service to the successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign and restoration of peace to the northeast.

The Air Chief tasked officers and servicemen to continue to be dedicated and disciplined in the discharge of their duties.