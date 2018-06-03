Nigeria youths are ready to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Arewa

news

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Shettima Yerima has said that Nigerian youths are ready to vote President Buhari out.

Yerima also called on youths to rise up and take over governance of the country.

He thanked the President for signing the Not Too Young To run bill into law, adding that it is long overdue.

According to Daily Post, Yerima said that plans are underway to produce a candidate that can run against Buhari in 2019.

He said “It is commendable that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill, but it is long overdue. It is also not enough to sign the bill, it must also be implemented. The youths must also rise to the occasion and work harder to take over the governance of this country.

“With or without the bill, nobody can stop any Nigerian from contesting any position in this country. The youths have to rise to the occasion. That the president said the youths should wait till after 2023 is a matter of opinion.

“There is nowhere it is stated in the constitution that Nigerian youths should not contest or should wait till after 2023. Nigerians will decide that.”

Campaign financing

Yerima, while speaking about the ability of a young candidate to fund campaigns, said it is not all about money.

"Nigerians are now wiser, knowing that politics is not all about money; it is about capacity to deliver and take the country to the next level.

“Moneybag politics has not taken this country anywhere; rather, we are retrogressing every day. It is high time we began to look at people based on merit, based on their capacity.

“So, it is better to encourage the younger ones to take over the leadership of this country. Money or no money, we must ensure that credible leaders are elected.

“I don’t think Nigerians want to go back to the same thing over and over again. I strongly believe Nigerian youths can do it better,” he added.

Buhari is too old

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state recently called on President Buhari to leave the stage for the younger ones.

The Governor also said that Buhari is too old to run as President in 2019.