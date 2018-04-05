Nigeria to open new consulate in Benin Republic – Envoy

Home > News > Local >

Nigeria would soon establish a consulate in northern part of Benin Republic to provide diplomatic services to its citizens in the area, Nigeria’s Ambassador in Cotonou, Kayode Oguntuase, has said.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Cotonou that the new consulate would be established to meet diplomatic and consular needs of Nigerians in that country.

“We are in the process of establishing consulate office in other parts of Benin Republic, especially the northern side, because of the distance that our people have to cover when coming to Cotonou.
“For the time being, our consulate officials always go to these places every week to ensure that the needs of our people are provided for them, especially in terms of documentation.

“We are committed to ensuring that the diplomatic needs of our people are met without any problem,” the Nigerian envoy said.
He advised Nigerians resident in Benin to cooperate with the embassy in its efforts to serve them better.
Oguntuase said there was need for the nation’s borders to be well-equipped with basic facilities to enhance effective policing of the areas.

“Border communities must be developed for the agencies who operate in the communities as this would help in boosting security across the border.
“Security agencies who operate in border areas must ensure that they work together with the communities in securing the borders.
“They must be provided with the basic social amenities so this would serve as motivation for the host communities to work with the agencies,” the envoy said
He called on the relevant authorities to cater for the security agencies by providing barracks and necessary equipment for a conducive working environment.

Oguntuase advised Nigerians against the smuggling of petrol across the border, causing scarcity of fuel in Nigeria.
“We must realise that the government needs our help to eradicate some vices so we must stop engaging in smuggling of fuel because this affects the economy and the country is losing a lot of revenue to the illicit act,” the envoy said.

