Nigeria sets 2030 To end violence against children

In Nigeria, Federal Government claims it will end any form of abuse and violence against children nationwide.

According to (Mama Taraba) Mrs. Aisha Alhassan, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development who stated this in Edo State.

Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, the state’s First Lady also launched the Priority Response Plan to End Violence Against Children in the country.

Unveiling the official document, Obaseki suggested a remand home be created for abusers of children and traffickers to serve as deterrent.

Reacting to a complaint by a child rights activist, Jennifer Ero, that hospitals demand payment before treating abuse victims, Obaseki appealed to the state government to make medical tests for victims of child abuse and the prosecution of abusers free.

Jennifer expressed alarm at the level of violence against children when she interacted with the Speaker of the state’s Children Parliament and members.

