Home > News > Local >

Nigeria’s Lassa fever outbreak contained - WHO

Lassa Fever Nigeria’s virus outbreak contained - WHO

According to a statement issued by WHO’s Communication Officer, Ms Charity Warigon in Abuja on Friday, continued vigilance is, however, needed as the country is still Lassa fever endemic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lassa Fever: 30 persons under surveillance in Abia play

Lassa Fever

(THIS DAY)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that with declining numbers and only a handful of confirmed cases reported in recent weeks, the critical phase of Nigeria’s largest Lassa fever outbreak is under control.

According to a statement issued by WHO’s Communication Officer, Ms Charity Warigon in Abuja on Friday, continued vigilance is, however, needed as the country is still Lassa fever endemic.

She said that this year, 423 confirmed cases, including 106 deaths, had been reported but that national case numbers had consistently declined in the past six weeks.

The spokeswoman said that the numbers had dropped below levels considered to be of national emergency when compared with data from previous outbreaks.

Warigon said that in the week ending May 6, only three new confirmed cases of Lassa fever were reported, stating that people could still be infected throughout the year hence the need for continued vigilance.

The UN agency congratulated Nigeria for reaching a   milestone in the fight against Lassa fever but urged the country not to “let its foot off the pedal”.

It assured the Federal Government its continuous support in maintaining intensified response to the outbreak.

“WHO continues to help states that have reported new cases by strengthening their capacity to conduct disease surveillance, treat patients, implement infection prevention and control measures, laboratory diagnostics and engaging with communities.

“Communities are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any rumour to the nearest health facility because early diagnosis and treatment can save lives.

“Thirty-seven health workers have been infected with Lassa fever and eight have died.

“This highlights the need to implement standard infection prevention and control precautions with all patients regardless of their diagnosis.

“Health workers are urged to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever when handling patients with fever, headache, sore throat and general body weakness, especially when malaria has been ruled out with a Rapid Diagnostic Test.”

The world body also urged health workers to adhere to standard precautions by wearing protective equipment like gloves, face masks, face shields and aprons when handling suspected Lassa fever patients.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that WHO in its Emergency Report, issued in April stated that in March less than 20 cases were reported each week while only five new cases were reported in the week ending April 15.

These figures, according to WHO compare with earlier reports issued in January, the beginning of the outbreak, to Feb. 18, when the number of weekly reported Lassa fever cases increased from 10 to 70. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate Vs IG Police fire back, urge Nigerians to ignore resolutionbullet
2 Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officerbullet
3 Buhari 5 things Saraki, Dogara told president before his departurebullet

Related Articles

Ebola Congo: FG orders immediate surveillance at airports, borders
Lassa Fever Disease reportedly kills hospital staff in Ondo as colleagues accuse management of negligence
In FCT Lassa fever claims 2 lives
Lassa Fever Nobody is quarantined in Adamawa, says Health Commissioner
Lassa Fever Why you should care Nigeria is having its worst outbreak in 49 years
Lassa Fever One dead, 81 quarantined in Adamawa outbreak
Lassa Fever 101 persons die of disease – MSF
Lassa Fever Disease kills 142 in Nigeria since January: official
Lassa Fever 30 persons under surveillance in Abia
Lassa Fever Abia confirms outbreak at FMC, Umuahia

Local

Buhari Group tell President to sign disability bill
Buhari cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeria
Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeria
7 things you should know about EFCC's new N24bn head office
EFCC 7 things you should know about agency's new N24bn head office building
Habibu Almu
Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal act