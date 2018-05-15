Nigeria’s economy has improved - Buhari

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the economy of Nigeria has improved.

The President also said that the future is bright for Nigeria, adding that the country’s foreign reserves have almost doubled.

According to Punch, Buhari said this at a dinner organised in his honour on Monday, May 14, 2018, by the Jigawa State Government.

A statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said that Buhari also called on Nigerians to support his administration’s policies.

Shehu said “The future is bright for Nigeria, as the economy has taken a turn for the better.

“Our foreign reserves are almost twice the level we met, boosting investor confidence and stabilising the naira, and inflation has declined consecutively for more than a year.

“The Federal Government released over N1trn for capital projects in 2016 and N1.5trn in 2017, figures that are unprecedented in Nigeria’s history.”

ALSO READ: Uncertainty about Buhari's health and mounting public debts

Trillions of Naira recovered

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that trillions of Naira has been recovered from corrupt officials.

Buhari said this at the inauguration of the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja.

The President also admitted that the war against corruption has not been easy.

Nigerians poorer under Buhari

The President’s assertion is contrary to a report recently released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to a report seen obtained from Reuters on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, IMF said that Nigerians are getting poorer under Buhari’s administration.

IMF also said that more economic reforms are urgently needed in the country.