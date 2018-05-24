Nigeria Police Force announces exam date for new recruits

Home > News > Local >

The examination will be conducted by JAMB in designated centres across the country.

A Police officer (illustration)

(Punch)
The Nigeria Police Force has announced that candidates shortlisted for its ongoing recruitment will undergo an examination exercise on Friday, May 25, 2018.

According to a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, the examination will be conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and will take place in all designated centres across the country.

The examination is meant for candidates who were successful during the physical/credentials screening stage held between May 7 and May 12.

Even though the successful candidates have been notified, ACP Moshood urged those who didn't receive messages to check for their examination centres through www.policerecruitment.ng, www.jamb.gov.ng, and www.psc.gov.ng. He also noted that the exam centres of the successful candidates are displayed at every State Command Headquarters in the all the states of the federation.

Moshood disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training and Development, Emmanuel Inyang, to monitor the conduct of the examination in some selected centres while the Commissioners of Police in State Commands will monitor the conduct of the examination in centres in their Commands.

He also urged candidates to be of good conduct and warned against any form of examination malpractice as it will result in prosecution.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

